In this summer without E3, several companies took the initiative and decided to create their own video game events. The last to do so was Bandai Namco Entertainment, a company that announced it will have a Nintendo Direct-style digital presentation to show games.

We are talking about Play Anime Live, a digital event in which Bandai Namco Entertainment will share news about their projects for consoles, PC and mobile. There will also be previews, giveaways, and sessions where developers will answer questions about their games.

At the moment the company has not advanced what are the announcements that we should expect from this transmission. That said, the name of the event seems to indicate that it will be a broadcast that will focus on anime games.

When and where to watch Play Anime Live?

If you are interested in watching Play Anime Live, you will be happy to know that you can watch it for free. The event will have a broadcast that will be available on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.

But when will it take place? The official announcement indicates that it will be held on July 22 at 6:00 PM, Mexico City time.

