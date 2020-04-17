Bandai Namco confirmed the launch of Jump Force on Nintendo Switch yesterday. The fighting title originally debuted for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, so players are wondering how it will run on the hybrid console.

If you have the same doubt you should know that a few moments ago the technical details of the port and a little more information about its online functions were revealed. Thanks to this we already know the resolution and the frame rate that it will have on Switch.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon:

How will Jump Force run on Nintendo Switch?

According to official information, Jump Force will run at 1080p resolution in Switch television mode. Bandai Namco noted that this parameter could vary depending on the elements and on-screen action.

The game can also be enjoyed in portable mode, where it will run with a resolution of 720p. Regardless of the game mode, Jump Force will run at 30 fps.

On the other hand, it was reaffirmed that the Switch version will have local multiplayer support for up to 2 people. Instead, your online multiplayer can host up to 6 players. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be required to play in that mode.

To put the technical data in perspective, the title also runs at 30 fps on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Of course, better resolution is offered on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, but there are also changes depending on what happens on screen. .

On the other hand, we remind you that Jump Force will be released on Switch with a Deluxe Edition that will already include the 9 DLC characters that arrived first on the other platforms.

Additionally, Bandai Namco is working on a new pass with additional content. There will be 5 additional fighters and the first confirmed is Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia. The character pack will be offered in exchange for $ 17.99 USD.

Jump Force is available for now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will debut on the Nintendo Switch sometime this year. Find all the news related to the title of fights in this link.

Source

.