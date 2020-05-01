The regional Mexican music group Banda MS premieres the song Qué maldición, with the American rapper Snoop Doog, making them the band that opens the door to the urban genre, so that more collaborations are made with musicians of that style.

“We feel lucky to be the band that opens this door, it is a great pride that it has been at this time and with Banda MS. We know that the consequence will be that a very important space is opened for the band genre,” said the vocalist Oswaldo Silvas to Notimex.

The musician said that the most important thing for Banda MS is the scope that the Mexican regional will have: “Band music will be heard in another culture, in another language and with people who did not even imagine that it existed, that is a victory for the genre definitely. We all have to be happy for the genre, although not for Banda MS in particular, but for everyone, “he added.

The musician shared that it was the rapper who proposed recording the song together, while the lyrics and music were in charge of the band, they recorded their part and sent it to Snoop Dogg, who did not make any changes and mentioned that they would do magic. .

“Imagine opening with this icon of hip hop music, it is very important, it is not anything, we still do not like twenty, but the reality is that the Banda MS achieved what in the Mexican rap genre has not He was able to achieve, record a collaboration with Snoop Dogg, who was also the one who sought us out because he likes our music, something that left us with a square eye, “Silvas said.

As for the video, he assured that there are surprises: “When the opportunity was given to record this duet, it was agreed that he would come to Mazatlán to record the video. Unfortunately, due to this quarantine, it could not be done and the song has to be released, so we made a novel video that has never been done in our genre. “

“The video to be released and is animated, I liked it is very cool. At the moment, this is it, because we have the illusion, the hope and the plan to become the officer, with Snoop Dogg, in Mazatlán”, he explained.

What a curse opens on all platforms digita

