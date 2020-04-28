Banda MS and Snoop Dogg announce date of their new collaboration | Instagram

The Banda MS and Snoop Dogg will surprise their millions of followers with their new collaboration what is just a few days to debutWell, at first they did not believe it but now everything is ready for it to be a great success.

It will be the next May 1 that this great collaboration will launch the musical bomb that has many people intrigued.

In recent days, the MS Band has caused quite a stir in their Instagram since he published a series of photographs and videos in relation to the song they released.

This is undoubtedly the most anticipated collaboration of the whole year, because they never imagined that these great artists would merge.

Earlier in February they had announced that they would have a concert next July 11 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. “Two cultures, one union”, But due to the current situation it is not known if they will be able to carry it out.

In one of the published photographs you can see Oswaldo Walo holding a sign and in another Alán Ramírez in a rapper outfit and dancing like Snoop.

It wasn’t rumors! # NosCaeLaMaldicion: Drop it Doggy, Dogg “, was what they wrote in one of the publications.

Just two days after the promotional video was published, it has almost 100 thousand reproductions and thousands of comments from people who are excited about this new song.

I AM SO EXCITED OMG “,” How perrisímoooooo “,” What a Father This Song Will Be With @snoopdogg “, were some of the comments.

It is worth mentioning that in October of last year the interpreter of “Young, Wild and Free” confessed in an interview with El Gordo y la Flaca, who had had some approaches with the MS Band and that they were preparing a collaboration together.

Yes, Banda MS and I have spoken and we will go to the studio to make music. And it will happen soon, “he stressed.

Now finally the wait is overWell, there is no doubt that everyone is intrigued to hear them together.

