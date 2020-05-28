Band announced the resumption of pre-production and subsequent recording of the new season of MasterChef Brasil. According to the broadcaster, “strict security protocols” will be adopted due to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.

Henrique Fogaça, Paola Carosella, Ana Paula Padrão and Erick Jacquin: jurors and presenter of ‘MasterChef – A Revanche’.

Photo: Band / Disclosure / Estadão

Among the measures are to monitor the daily temperature of employees, restrict the access of people inside the studio and switcher and identification with badges of different colors for each access.

There will also be a “sanitizing station” for entry into the MasterChef studio, in addition to a safe distance between employees and cast, as well as the use of masks and mandatory hygiene procedures.

Individual kits will be distributed with 20 double-sided masks, 70% alcohol ¨ and reusable silicone cups for those involved in the production. The masks will have different colors to control the change every two hours.

The recordings of the next MasterChef Brasil, still without a definite debut, are scheduled for the end of next June, under the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), Ministry of Health, and the government of the State of São Paulo.

Band guarantees that the production of MasterChef Brasil has a commission formed by occupational doctors, infectologists and other professionals working in the implementation of health standards.

Band’s statement highlights that the Endemol group, holder of MasterChef’s rights, has already made recordings in other countries with MasterChef Australia and MasterChef Spain.

