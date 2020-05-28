During the quarantine, Globo and Band have replayed historical games on Sunday afternoons. However, on June 7, the São Paulo broadcaster will redisplay, within the ‘Você Torceu Aqui’ banner, two hours earlier, the same game confirmed by the Rio channel: the decision between Botafogo and Santos, of the 1995 Brazilian Championship.

In December 1995, Botafogo drew 1-1 with Santos and won the 1995 Brazilian Championship title (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: LANCE!

The main difference is that Globo’s exhibition will be only for Rio de Janeiro and some other locations, while Band will display the match for all of Brazil. The game that gave the Rio de Janeiro team its second championship and enshrined the generation of Túlio Maravilha, Wilson Gottardo, Donizete, Sérgio Manoel and co.

In this sense, Band will broadcast the match at 2 pm, while the Rio station will present the match at 4 pm. For this, both channels opted to maintain the original narration, by Luciano do Valle and Galvão Bueno, respectively.

Throughout the pandemic, the replay of historical games has been an option to fill the gap that the inactivity of football left in the programming of both open channels and pay TV. It is worth remembering that the replay of the 2019 Libertadores final, between Flamengo and River Plate, was redisplayed by Fox Sports and SporTV at different times.

After replaying games from the male and female teams, the broadcaster from Rio decided to bring a decision by the teams from the main squares every weekend. In Rio, Flamengo, Vasco games have been replayed, and next Sunday will be the turn of Fluminense. On the 7th, the channel continues the strategy showing a Botafogo title, a repeat confirmed since the 9th of May, while the Band announced the game this Thursday.

Finally, in the final of the 1995 Brazilian Championship, Botafogo won the title by drawing 1-1 with Santos at Pacaembu. In the first leg, Glorioso had won 2-1 at Maracanã. The decisive match was contested by the fans of São Paulo. Márcio Rezende de Freitas whistled the last national expression title of the black and white from Rio.

