Banco Santander’s dividend boosts its price, which is close to 3 euros

Banco Santander moves tab with two stock operations that have been applauded by the market this Friday. The entity chaired by Ana Patricia Botín received with increases in its price the announcement of dividend and the takeover bid for its subsidiary in Mexico for 1,000 million altogether.

The titles of Banco Santander touched just half an hour after opening the 3 euros; specifically, the titles stood at 2,965 euros with increases close to 3.7% that led him to lead the increases in the Ibex 35 this morning.

The rise in the Banco Santander stock market occurs after knowing the payment date of dividend this 2021 and the amount, as well as the repurchase of 8.3% of its subsidiary in Mexico from minorities.

Regarding the issue of shareholder remuneration, Banco Santander has announced its intention to pay 0.0275 euros in cash per share as a dividend with respect to fiscal year 2020, “Since this is the maximum amount allowed in accordance with the limit established by the recommendation of the European Central Bank of December 15, 2020,” the company stated in a note issued to the CNMV.

As reported by the Cantabrian entity, this dividend will be paid from the next May 4, 2021The last trading day of the share with the right to collect said dividend being April 29, trading ex-dividend on April 30.