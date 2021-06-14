Banco Santander’s digital mortgages, at the click of a button

Banco Santander has decided to reinforce its digital proposal through the most advanced technology with the creation of new tools that help its clients in making decisions. The covid-19 pandemic caused the mortgage market to lose dynamism in the first months of 2020 and the entity has chosen to facilitate access to housing through the digital channel. The group already launched a 100% online mortgage offer last year, in which more than 400,000 clients have already simulated their mortgages, and now it is expanding the services it offers for those who are considering buying or selling a house.

The bank has created a real estate appraisal platform available to clients through its mobile app. The process is very easy. To know the value of a home, simply enter the address, one click and in a few seconds you will be able to obtain a complete analysis of the property in which we are interested and its surroundings (market liquidity, visits received in similar flats, prices , etc.). This service is offered thanks to the collaboration with Housfy and the DataVenues valuation tool, which uses updated information on both the content and the demand that the Fotocasa real estate portal has.

Now, order one Banco Santander online mortgage, and the processing of the entire loan, it can be done digitally in less than four weeks and in just seven steps. Throughout the process, the client has the support of a specialized personal manager, who will guide and solve all their doubts. This offer, which constitutes a complete digital experience for customers, includes a simulator where a study is carried out of the amount that can be financed, the associated expenses and a comparison of the resulting installment at a fixed or variable rate to know which is more interesting for each profile.

Customers who want to sell their house can also count on special conditions at Housfy. This platform, based on a digital model without commissions, allows you to pay a fixed fee for managing the sale of your home regardless of the final sale price.

The entity chaired by Ana Botín is developing many actions to stimulate this market and facilitate its access. In addition to covering these digital tools that make life easier for those who have in mind the possible purchase of a home through a mortgage, it has now also turned to a pioneering initiative in the sector through Santander SmartBank.

Santander SmartBank It is the banking model for the youngest clients of the financial institution. The bank grants financing of up to 95% with a maximum term of 30 years. The Young Mortgage facilitates the purchase of the first home to a thousand clients up to 35 years old. The initial contribution is less than normally necessary when requesting a loan of these characteristics. To contract this product, you must provide a personal guarantee that will expire five years from the formalization of the mortgage. On the bank’s website, customers and non-customers have access to all the product information and a simulator to facilitate the calculation of their fees.

SmartBank, which last January reached one million customers or Smarters, thus reinforces the offer specially designed for this segment and which addresses the needs and concerns of young people in the current context of socio-economic transformation.

Throughout this year, more than 60 Banco Santander university offices will evolve into cowork spaces, equipped with the latest digital technologies at your service, personalized attention, advice on employability, entrepreneurship and scholarships, specific products and services as ingredients of this new SmartExperience. The launch of this innovative initiative represents a further step in Santander SmartBank’s value proposition based on the Smart Mode, which reinforces its offer of financial and non-financial services with added advantages and discounts to enjoy travel, culture and leisure experiences.

The entity is also expanding its mortgage offers to other markets, such as Mexico. In this country it has created the Free Mortgage, the first in Mexico that will be free of all commissions and costs usually related to contracting this type of credit, with which the client will only cover the notarial expenses, creating a product that will mark a new trend in the mortgage market. It is the first mortgage that eliminates the six commissions: the opening commission, the monthly commission, the so-called appraisal and the life, unemployment and damage insurance.