Banco Santander will not discount the dividend in the takeover bid for its Mexican subsidiary

Banco Santander has announced an “improvement” of its possible offer to the minority shareholders of Santander México to take over the rest of its subsidiary in the Central American country by decoupling its offer from the payment of dividends.

Specifically, in a statement sent to the CNMV, the entity chaired by Ana Patricia Botín explained that the operation, which Banco Santander announced aims to acquire 8.3% of the outstanding shares of Santander México with an investment of about 550 million euros, offered according to the announcement on March 26, a consideration of 24 Mexican pesos for each Santander Mexico share and the equivalent in dollars of 120 Mexican pesos for each ADS (‘American Depositary Share’ or share of a company foreign traded in dollars in the US markets that are equivalent to one or more shares of the company).

However, last month’s statement added that the price of the possible offer would adjust its amount based on any possible dividend distributed before the settlement of the operation. However, according to the announcement yesterday Monday afternoon, Banco Santander explains that, in the event that the offer is finally launched, it has decided to maintain the prices offered regardless of the dividend of 0.45 Mexican pesos per share that will be put to a vote. the shareholders of Santander México on June 9, which means that the shareholders of the Mexican subsidiary of Banco Santander will be able to receive the dividend and the full amount of the offer if they decide to attend it.

Meanwhile, the rest of the terms of its intention to make an offer for Santander México remain unchanged.