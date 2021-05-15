Banco Santander warns of technical difficulties to its clients in the United Kingdom

LONDON (Reuters) – Santander bank told its UK clients on Saturday that there is a technical problem affecting its services, preventing people from withdrawing funds from some of its ATMs and accessing their online accounts.

The bank has 14 million customers in Britain and said in a statement on Twitter that it is working hard to fix the problem.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience,” the bank said.

“They can access cash from the ATMs of other banks and at the post office,” he added.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)