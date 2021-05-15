Banco Santander, sponsor of the National Meeting More than Tennis

04/30/2021 at 2:02 PM CEST

The president of Santander Spain Luis Isasi Y Rafael Nadal they staged the agreement by which Santander Bank becomes the sponsor of the National Meeting More than Tennis, of the Rafa Nadal Foundation. It is an annual event where athletes with intellectual disabilities compete for three days.

The event, which took place at the Santander Spain headquarters, has once again highlighted the normalization of the sporting practice of this group. The tournament will take place on the 15th, 16th and 17th in the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, and it will be the sixth National Meeting More than Tennis, where more than a hundred athletes with intellectual disabilities will participate.

Luis Isasi, President of Santander Spain, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement reached: “It is an honor for me to be here, together with one of the great ambassadors of our country, Rafael Nadal, at the presentation of the National Meeting More than Tennis. We are delighted to sponsor this initiative led by the Rafa Nadal Foundation and Special Olympics. This collaboration is one more example of Banco Santander’s commitment to society. Supporting projects of these characteristics that favor inclusion is always a source of satisfaction for all of us who make up the Banco Santander & rdquor; team.

Rafael Nadal, founder of the Rafa Nadal Foundation and ambassador of Banco Santander, for his part, declared: “I am very grateful to Santander for its support, which will allow us to celebrate a new edition of the More than Tennis Meeting, a very special event. In addition, it will allow us to continue growing, improving this competition and continue promoting the sport of inclusion & rdquor ;.

The Rafa Nadal Foundation works for the integration of athletes with intellectual disabilities through the project More than Tennis and, together with Special Olympics Spain, have since succeeded in bringing together 1,778 young people with intellectual disabilities. The project has 22 sports schools spread throughout the Spanish territory.

“For Special Olympics Spain it is an honor to have been working with the Rafa Nadal Foundation for more than 10 years for the benefit of people with intellectual disabilities. We have grown as a foundation and a project together. The More Than Tennis Meeting is an opportunity for our tennis players to put their abilities to the test and feel socially recognized. The addition of Banco Santander to the National Meeting More than Tennis only reinforces our purpose & rdquor ;, assured Enric Blesa, General Manager of Special Olympics Spain.