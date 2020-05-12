António Simões is the new regional manager of the Santander Bank group in Europe, replacing Guerry Byrne, who will retire in early 2021.

As the bank has reported, Simões will join his new duties on September 1, subject to the approval of regulatory authorities, and will have responsibility for the management and supervision of business in Europe. As Santander says, the ‘country heads’ of Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Poland will report to him.

Simões comes from HSBC, where he has been responsible for various business units in the last thirteen years, and will report to the CEO of Banco Santander, José Antonio Álvarez, and will be part of the entity’s management committee.

«I am very happy to start working in the Santander group. We are at a critical moment for the financial sector in which there are many social and commercial factors that pose great challenges, but also significant opportunities, “said Simões.

In this sense, the president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, welcomed the new head of business in Europe, while thanking Byrne for the “great job” done throughout his career.

Santander created last year the regional organizational structure to support and accelerate its strategy and promote agility and collaboration, as well as looking for ways to make the most of the group’s capabilities in countries and global businesses.

Sergio Rial, CEO of Santander Brazil, and Héctor Grisi, CEO of Santander Mexico, are Simões’ counterparts in the South America and North America regions, respectively. The heads of each country continue to be the main representatives of the group in their markets.