Banco Santander rises 1.42% after announcing the purchase of its Mexican subsidiary

Madrid, Mar 26 (EFE) .- Banco Santander’s share has gained 1.42% this Friday after communicating that it intends to buy 8.3% of the capital of its Mexican subsidiary for 550 million euros in cash, according to data From the market.

Each title of the entity has risen 0.0405 euros, 1.42%, and has been changed at the close to 2.896 euros, the minimum of the day, although during the session it rose to a maximum of 2.967 euros, which implied a increase of 3.9%.

The bank, which held its Shareholders’ Meeting this Friday, announced yesterday that it will close 111 offices in the United Kingdom and that it will implement teleworking for some 5,000 workers, as well as the payment of a dividend of 2.75 euro cents on next May 4.

Banks became protagonists this morning on the Spanish market after the merger between Caixabank and Bankia was completed, it became known that in the United States the ban on distributing dividends to banks will be lifted at the end of the first half of this year and that the risk measurement agency Moody’s improved the perspective of the national sector.

Thus, Bankia, on its last day on the stock market after ten years trading, has risen 2.65%, the fifth largest advance on the IBEX, while Caixabank has gained 2.47% (sixth place in that index); BBVA 1.77% (eighth company by earnings on IBEX); Bankinter 1% and Banco Sabadell 0.27%.

(c) EFE Agency