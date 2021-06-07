Banco Santander or BBVA? From Jefferies they have it clear

Ibex 35 banks: Jefferies does not bet on Banco Santander but on BBVA

Jefferies lists among the Ibex 35 banks while RBC bets on Caixabank and leaves Inditex behind.

Jefferies points out that the consumer rally remains a potential short-term lever for volumes and, in addition, corporate activity could receive more support from European funds, according to .. However, it is also cautious with margins due to the polarization between long-term refinancing operations (TLTRO) and the Euribor interest rate.

With this context as a backdrop, The best options for the corridor are the second largest bank in Spain, BBVA, with an advantage due to its Mexican subsidiary, and CaixaBank due to its strength in rates and its potential to create synergies.

Banco Santander is the big punished since it does not get the approval of the Jefferies analysts despite raising its target price from 2.5 euros per share to 2.6. The financial institution obtains a potential drop of almost 24%.

The consensus of . analysts does not see potential either (-2.09%) in Ana Botín’s bank and they place the target price of its shares at 3.37 euros. 16 analytics firms advise ‘sell’; five, ‘keep’ and three, ‘sell’.

. Banco Santander

On the other hand, Jefferies has also revised up the target price for BBVA shares, to 6.1 euros from 5.9, which implies a potential upside in the stock market of more than 16%.

However, analysts polled by . are not so optimistic about the value, as they set the price target at 4.91 euros and see a negative potential of 7%. Of the 25 firms that follow the value, 12 bet on ‘sell’ and 13, ‘keep’.

. BBVA

Medium banking has also received its corresponding review. In the case of Bankinter, consensus expectations seem exaggerated, according to Jefferies and, furthermore, they argue that the spin-off of Línea Directa eliminates a countercyclical profit lever. The firm’s analysts underweight the value and see a potential drop of 8% despite raising its target price to 4.15, while in Liberbank they are betting on a 19% market rally with a target price for their stocks of 0, 42 euros. In addition, Jefferies also opts to raise UNICAJA’s target price to 1.15 euros per share, obtaining a potential of 18%.

Caixabank, for its part, obtained an upside potential of almost 17% after RBC Capital Markets raised the target price from 2.6 euros to 3.3.

Beyond the banking sector, Inditex and Acerinox have also attended the analysts’ examination. Without success on the part of Amancio Ortega’s company, which does not achieve upside potential (-4.7%) despite the increase in its target price to 30 euros per share from the Canadian bank. In the case of the multinational steel company, Morgan Stanley raises the target price of its shares to 13.8 euros and a potential of 20%.