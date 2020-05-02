Santander bank reported that it has completed the process of updating its systems, which caused the retention of user cards in ATMs and that the establishments did not accept payments with the plastics of the financial entity.

Affected customers can replace the plastic starting today at no cost at any branch.

Santander assured that the accounts of its clients were not affected and that, at all times, they received the deposits and all digital operations could be carried out in the normal way. The problem only appeared in some physical cards, but it has already been restored.

“The update process that affected some cards has been completed. Operations are standardized. We regret the damages caused. Starting tomorrow (today) you can recover your card, at no cost, ”added the bank.

From very early, Santander customers reported failures yesterday when trying to withdraw cash at ATMs, where the machine kept the card. Other users reported that their plastic did not pass at the time of settling their payments.

“If your card was withheld, you must report it by phone to the number that appears in the ATM to generate a replacement,” said the Spanish bank.

For cash provisions, Santander recalled that the cardless withdrawal option has already been in operation for several months, with which users generate a code and go to the ATM without using plastic and avoiding withholdings.

.