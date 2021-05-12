Banco Santander México prepares its exit from the Mexican Stock Exchange

Mexico City, May 11 (EFE) .- Banco Santander México reported its decision to cancel its registration in the National Securities Registry, as well as the listing on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) of all the representative shares of its capital stock, which would happen in the event of the execution of the public tender offer in cash announced by the bank.

In a statement sent to the BMV on Monday, the Spanish bank explained that, by agreement of the Board of Directors, it published the call for an ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 9, 2021.

He pointed out that at said meeting “it will be submitted, among other points, for the approval of its shareholders” to decree the payment of a cash dividend, up to the amount and on the date determined by the meeting, the cancellation of the registration in the Registry. Nacional de Valores, as well as the listing on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV)

Santander explained that if the payment of the dividend is approved, the amount to be paid per share due to the offer announced by Banco Santander, on March 26, will be reduced from the price of 24 pesos (1.2 dollars) per share. .

In the note sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange, the bank stated that “this relevant event does not constitute an offer or a request for an offer to subscribe or acquire securities.”

“Nor will any offer, request or sale of securities be carried out in any state or jurisdiction in which said offer, request or sale is illegal before its registration or qualification according to the applicable legislation of said state or jurisdiction,” he said.

On April 29, the main shareholder and global president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, highlighted the “enormous confidence” that the financial institution has to continue investing in Mexico.

On a visit to Mexico, Botín wrote a message on Twitter to thank the “hospitality and kindness” of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with whom he met for about three hours on Wednesday.

Read more

The president of Santander detailed in March, from Spain, the purchase of 8.3% of its Mexican subsidiary in the hands of minority shareholders for 550 million euros.

The operation will be closed, foreseeably, “in the second or third quarter of 2021”, and will be subject to the usual regulatory authorizations and the exclusion from the Mexican Stock Exchange is approved, he then commented to the entity’s executives.

(c) EFE Agency