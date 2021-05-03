Banco Santander launches G Store, the Mexican model of an online store tailored to entrepreneurs and SMEs

Under this premise, Banco Santander and Getnet (the Group’s means of payment platform) have launched G Store in Mexico, a service with which they will help entrepreneurs and SMEs to create their website to start their online sales business. This initiative will help these small businesses to have online stores that include all the sales, collection and shipping processes, with the most competitive rate in the market and with deposit of resources the next day (the market average is three days) .

This project is being implemented in a pioneering way in Mexico, with the possibility of expanding it to other Group markets, and aims to benefit 50 thousand entrepreneurs and small businessmen during 2021. Each of the G Store online stores will be designed by a professional team and includes all the processes to fully enter to e-commerce, such as catalog page, sales process, payment through Getnet, etc.

This project is very relevant in the current panorama in Latin America. According to data from Getnet and Santander Mexico, during the pandemic the use of payment methods to buy in electronic commerce grew by close to 40%, which opened a key opportunity for business. However, less than 20% of businesses currently have a store to sell online. The main problem that entrepreneurs have is that an online store needs to have key elements such as a secure portal for customers or a solid shipping scheme, among others. These aspects are solved in a comprehensive way by G Store.

“We estimate that during 2021 we will be able to help nearly 50,000 entrepreneurs or SMEs have their first online store with a powerful solution that will help them overcome the current situation, and create a new business channel, preserving jobs and opening opportunities for business like no other initiative in Mexico has done ”, he commented Fabián Ferrari, CEO of Getnet de Santander in Mexico.

The aim of this service is to offer a tailor-made solution according to the characteristics of each client. Among the benefits that G Store offers are the design of the store, the design of the website, 3DS security in transactions, risk module, tokenization, sales reports and reconciliation, sandbox, hosted page with the possibility of customizing. To obtain the G Store, those interested can do so physically or online, presenting their official identification, proof of tax address and business activity.

This initiative is a clear example of Getnet’s innovative essence and potential internationally, and in Mexico it already has more than 80,000 clients. Getnet is a global payment platform for merchants, which offers the processing of electronic transactions and card payments and operates a gigantic network of physical terminals that carry out these types of operations. It covers segments from micro-companies to multinationals.

This payment solution for Banco Santander merchants was born in Brazil and also operates in Chile, Mexico and Argentina. You are helping entrepreneurs and professionals digitize their businesses and grow them with two key vital elements in the world of payments: agility and simplicity. Currently, it processes more than 3 billion payments a year. These advances in Latin America add to Grupo Santander’s objective of creating a single and open platform for the development of the acquisition business at a global level through the unique Getnet brand.

In addition to this option offered by Getnet for electronic commerce in Mexico, in other Latin American markets, such as Chile, it promotes a network of physical payment terminals in businesses. There it does so by offering a solution called POS (the equipment to carry out transactions), which comes with a built-in data SIM card and which can be used as a fixed POS, for example, at the cash desk. But the terminals are also portable for professionals who have to travel to offer home services or for all those businesses that need to reach the consumer with the equipment. Among the main advantages is that Chilean clients will be able to receive the money from their sales in their Santander accounts up to five times a day, including holidays. This characteristic is key for the day-to-day running of businesses, as other operators make payments between 24 and 72 hours. In that country, it aims for more than 20,000 businesses to join this new payment platform in 2021.