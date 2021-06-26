Banco Santander has already executed 93% of the exits of its ERE, 3,334 employees

A total of 3,334 employees have already left Santander Bank within the framework of the Employment Regulation File (ERE) that the entity and the unions closed last year, which means 93% of the total of 3,572 contract terminations agreed, as reported by UGT through a statement.

The union has indicated that, during the fourth meeting of the ERE monitoring commission, the entity has reported that a total of 999 branches have already been closed, concentrated or transferred to agents of the 1,033 that were scheduled to close. The remaining 34 will be closed throughout this year.

In addition, they have already been carried out 954 outsourcing to Santander Consumer Voice and Santander Technology and Operations of the 1,100 planned, as well as 361 transfers to Santander Personal of the 400 slopes.

UGT has recalled that next June 30 “the voluntary period ends and the forced period begins” of the file, for which he has requested “special sensitivity” for cases that have requested the entity’s voluntary departure. “We have insisted that the bank, in one way or another, accept as many real voluntary applications as possible,” he added.