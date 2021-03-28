Banco Santander Foundation and Reina Sofía School of Music bring classical music to schools with virtual reality

MADRID, Mar 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Reina Sofía School of Music, with the collaboration of Fundación Banco Santander, has launched the cycle ‘Concerts for Schoolchildren’, which seeks to create and train new audiences for classical music, although in this edition, which will take place Throughout the month of May, it has adapted to the health measures imposed by Covid-19.

Thus, it will have several complementary actions that combine the importance of innovation and the use of technologies in access to music, such as the proximity and emotion of live performances. The first is the experience ‘To music! With the 5 senses’ from which 500 students aged between 12 and 14 (1st and 2nd of ESO) will benefit.

Young people will become familiar with the artistic and musical creation of great composers in history through virtual reality in several educational videos performed by the School’s Camerata Viesgo: ‘Mozart is lost in the night’ (with the Little Night Serenade of Mozart), ‘Dancing with the ear’ (with Respighi’s Ancient arias and dances) and ‘De serenata con Tchaikovsky’ (with Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for strings).

With a concise, dynamic and attractive narrative rhythm, the contents of the virtual reality videos will offer the keys to understand and analyze the works, the instruments and the feelings that are reflected in them. Carlos Ochoa from One Digital Consulting, an expert in virtual reality applied to education, and Fernando Palacios, composer and music educator have participated in its production.

The second experience will consist of a series of open-air concerts for children from 8 to 10 years old (3rd and 4th grade), with live music in the schoolyards, performed by students from the Reina Sofía School of Music. Musical performances will be interspersed with explanations, in a relaxed atmosphere that will encourage children’s intervention, thus achieving greater enjoyment of classical music.

As the third action of the cycle, audiovisual pedagogical content will be distributed to more than 650 music teachers and heads of schools in the Community of Madrid. Students will have these new work tools that combine videos and didactic guides to expand their knowledge in the classroom.

Aimed at all Primary, Secondary and Baccalaureate education centers in the Community of Madrid, each edition has had the participation of more than 4,000 young people who enjoy a great musical experience at the Madrid National Music Auditorium.