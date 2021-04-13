Banco Santander enters the digital strategy

Banco Santander puts on the table that its accounts for the first quarter will be based on the implementation of its three business areas in which the organizational structure of the entity is reconverted. HWe speak of One Santander, Digital Consumer Bank and PagoNxt. There will be no change in the figures recorded by the bank, but there will be changes in its business segments.

Of the three, One Santander is the one that will concentrate what we know as traditional banking throughout Europe, with Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom as the main bastions but also made up of North and South America.

Although undoubtedly the great novelty comes from the second, from Digital Consumer Bank, which will be made up of Openbank, who with the injection of 170 million for its international expansion wants to promote in its merger with the European subsidiary of consumer credit, Santander Consumer Finance. This process began at the end of last year and is led by a former Amazon executive.

We must not forget Santander’s plans for the foreign impulse of Openbank. The idea is to launch the digital subsidiary in the US and start operating in Argentina before the summer begins. In the medium term, the objective is for it to enter 10 new markets in the medium term.

As for the third, PagoNxt groups together the businesses of the now defunct Santander Global Platform, a global payments platform for the entire group that is what this segment aspires to. That is, it integrates, Merchant Solutions, Trade Solutions and also Consumer Solutions, which are joined by One Trade, Getnet, Payments Hub, Pago FX or Superdigital.

The figures will be released on April 28, corresponding to the first quarter of the year, and to avoid problems with the comparison with last year’s figures, pro forma data will be put on the table by segment broken down by quarter.

In its quotation graph we see how the value loses steam in the last month with falls of 2.22% for while it remains, although with a slight retreat the positive bias with a rise of 14.5% for Santander since the beginning of the exercise. Although it is still separated by 5.5% of the maximum of the year.

Banco Santander price analysis

Santander “develops a gradual lateral or consolidation process comprised around 3.068 / 2.7235 euros per share, while the volume yields positions. In this way, if the price pierces 2.7235 euros per share, it updates targets downwards to 2.41 / 2.3855 euros per share, an area that is an approximation to its simple moving average of 200 periods or of long-term, ”as the technical analyst of Investment Strategies, José Antonio González, tells us.

Santander in daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Santander technical analysis

Ei’s premium indicators highlight that Santander achieves a technical score of 5.5 out of 10 possible points. In consolidation mode, it stands out in the favorable with a long-term upward trend, a slow and fast positive total moment and a range of decreasing amplitude in the medium term. On the negative side, we find that the medium-term trend is downward for the value, the business volume, in its two aspects it moves in a decreasing way and that the long-term volatility is increasing.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.