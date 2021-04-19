Banco Santander creates a new executive figure for Employee Health and Welfare

The new Global Head of Health & Wellness (“Maximum Responsible for Health and Well-being”) has as its main objective “to implement policies that allow the development of a strategy focused on the health and well-being of its professionals.” Given the large international geographic area in which Banco Santander operates, the new figure acquires even greater importance, since the number of people working in Santander currently stands at 192,000, with a high diversity of cultures, genders, ages and abilities. physical. In the main markets in which the entity operates (Spain, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, United States, Germany), each local subsidiary has been developing initiatives of a global global program promoted by the headquarters for years. The Group’s corporate headquarters (known as “Ciudad Financiera”, in Boadilla del Monte), called BeHealthy, focused on the well-being of workers.

In the central buildings of each Santander Bank in these countries, employees have sports facilities, complete health centers, nurseries, restaurants, ergonomic work equipment, state-of-the-art offices with all kinds of facilities, strategic and commercial agreements in favor of of personal well-being … Santander Spain, for example -whose central headquarters is in Madrid, different from the Financial City of Boadilla-, even has a website that centralizes all BeHealthy information and resources that employees enjoy.

This global health and wellness program works on the four fundamental axes mentioned at the beginning of this information: knowing oneself (controlling the basic health parameters), moving (practicing the exercise that is most appropriate for each person), balancing the day a day (preserve balance and well-being) and eat better (you are what you eat). The initiative BeHealthy has become more relevant than ever after the covid-19 pandemic, at which point Santander established new levels of security to go to offices, promoting training for teleworking and providing equipment at home to a very high percentage of employees throughout the world. Today, the controls and monitoring of the coronavirus in the bank’s facilities are common.

Santander organizes every year -except for 2020- the BeHealthy Week in which, for several days, all employees are taught the benefits of adopting healthy habits in their lives. During that week, workshops and conferences on nutrition, mindfulness, health, laughter therapy, well-being … are organized in all countries, taught by top-level international experts. There are also other social and healthy activities such as sports competitions, training with Olympic athletes or solidarity events. There are also medical examinations, free stretching and yoga classes, distribution of organic fruit and many other activities that promote active and sporting life.

During the pandemic, the bank developed in Spain another initiative within the BeHealthy world: “Healthy Leaders, Wellbeing is Lead”, a set of recommendations, micro-habits and personal attitudes so that managers could increase their commitment to the health and well-being of their teams in times of such uncertainty. The attached graphic exemplifies the main points of this new program.