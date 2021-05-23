Banco Santander, BBVA and Caixabank boost the Ibex 35 to 9,200 points

The IBEX 35 closes the last day of the week positively and continues on its way to the highs of May 18, when it reached 9,241.5 points. Specifically, the selective of the Spanish stock market raises 0.87%, to 9,204, points, reducing the weekly decline to 0.64%.

In the European session, the London index stands out from the bullish party. The Dax rises 0.44%; Cac 40, 0.73%; the Mib, 1.02%; while the FTSE 100 yields 0.8%. The Euro Stoxx 50 rallied 0.64%.

Again, the pull of the banks

The upward momentum at the close of the Spanish session came from the banking sector: Banco Sabadell adds more than 2.39%; BBVA, 2.36%; Caixabank, 1.98% and Banco Santander, 1.55%.

For its part, IAG (Iberia) is revalued by 1.98% and its securities are sold at 2.27 euros.

On the contrary, Indra ended the day as the red lantern of the index, subtracting 7.96% after the resignation of Abrill-Martorell as president. Next, PharmaMar cuts 4.15% and Fluidra 2.01%.

The Government has forced the dismissal of Fernando Abril-Martorell as executive president of Indra through the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), the main shareholder of the technology group with 18%, confirmed to Europa Press in SEPI sources.

In the Continuous Market, the biggest rise has been that of Montebalito, which rose by 12.96%; while the biggest drop registered today has been that of Codere, which cuts 7.96%.

Growth accelerates in the Eurozone

The growth of the private sector activity in the euro zone reached its highest rate in the last 39 months in May, as reflected the preliminary data of the composite index of purchasing managers (PMI), which has risen to 56.9 points from 53.8 in April thanks to the strong increase in demand, which reached 15-year highs.

In this sense, growth accelerated particularly quickly in France, where the composite PMI reached 57 integers in May, compared to 51.6 in April, its best reading since July 2020, thanks to the resurgence of the activity of the services sector, while in Germany the preliminary index stood at 56.2 points, compared to 55.8 the previous month, despite the slight slowdown in manufacturing growth from the record levels of the previous months due to the bottlenecks in supply chains.

Also, Lagarde spoke today. The president of the European Central Bank, has assured this Friday that it is “too early” and “in fact unnecessary” to discuss the possibility of reducing bond purchases under the emergency program due to the pandemic, since the recovery that begins to be glimpsed it is still “uncertain”.

Wall Street has opened this Friday in positive, with its three main indicators with increases of over 0.40% despite the data of applications for unemployment benefits to 444,000, the lowest since the pandemic began. Specifically, the Dow Jones rose 0.64% in the first bars of the US session to 34,308.41 points; the Nasdaq, 0.45% to 13,596.58 points and the S&P 500, 0.54% to 4,181.76 points.

The euro yields against the dollar and it is exchanged for 1,2183 greenbacks.

The chief economist of the European Central Bank (ECB), Philip Lane, yesterday emphasized the view of temporary price increases. Lane noted that supply chain bottlenecks are causing price increases, but that these are not actual inflation. In addition, he added that he does not contemplate an environment of persistent inflation. Lane noted that much of this rise is due to the reversal of the downward impacts recorded last year.

The German member of the Executive Committee of the European Central Bank, Isabel Schnabel, indicated in an interview that the increase in inflation is temporary and that consumer prices will fall drastically next year. This means, according to Schnabel, that the central bank will continue to maintain favorable financing conditions to support the European economy, and that there is no reason to raise interest rates.

The bitcoin, for its part, fell again this Friday after the closing of the Madrid stock exchange below $ 38,000.

The US Treasury announced yesterday that it will force any transfer over $ 10,000 (8,186 euros) to be reported to the IRS (Internal Revenue Service). The body argued that “cryptocurrencies pose a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity in its broadest sense, including tax evasion.”

Oil prices rise sharply after the Spanish session. The benchmark Brent oil in Europe rises 2.47%; up to 66.81 dollars per barrel, while West Texas adds 3.21% to 63.97 dollars.

Spain’s risk premium has risen to 68.35 basis points, while the interest on the 10-year Spanish bond stands at 0.55%.

The analysis department of Bank of America has decided to raise the growth forecast for Spain’s gross domestic product (GDP) for this year and next by three tenths in both cases, so that the Spanish economy will experience a rise of 5.1% in 2021 and 2022, as reported by the financial institution this Friday.

Regarding the labor market, the meeting between the Government and the social agents held this Friday to extend the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) until September 30 has ended without an agreement and the parties will continue negotiating “throughout this weekend “to try to close a deal.

For its part, Ciudadanos has reproached this Friday the Vice President of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, for her repeated promise to repeal the labor reform, because she believes that this measure can put the arrival of European funds at risk.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Finance will determine the form of distribution to the communities of the almost 13,500 million euros announced in an extraordinary transfer for 2021 attending “to the general interest”, so that it has said to hope that “it will not be a dispute again between territories of political parties “.