“Banco Santander, BBVA and Caixabank are touching resistance”

– How are you seeing the situation on Wall Street?

Fully lateralized from the short term and from a more medium term point of view. The technology indices have ceased to be dangerous in the short term, while the Dow Jones is close to resistance, which in turn is record highs, but is moving very laterally, the same as the S&P 500. The Nasdaq 100 has been able to move above the maximum Fibonacci correction level, which was its maximum decline since its all-time highs, which removes the possibility that the falls will continue. The Nasdaq Composite is also above 0.1618% Fibonacci, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Industry Index is trying to move away from that 0.1618% Fibonacci. In short, we see a huge side on Wall Street, as there are no great incentives at the moment to either buy or sell. The Vix is ​​at levels of 18, which conveys a certain calm from last year’s levels.

– Do you see better the European stock markets?

In the short term, yes, because they move closer to reference resistances. The Cac 40 transmits a buy signal, overcoming the resistance of 6,400 points, which are now supports. The Dax 30 is pivoting above 15,150 points and the Euro Stoxx 50 is also trying to overcome the resistance of 4,400 points. The IBEX 35, which seemed the best European index in recent weeks, has the resistance of 9,235 points as a target in days in which the electricity sector is weighing it down, since it has a very important weighting. If it exceeds these levels, it would be possible to regain the confidence of the buyer side. The Ibex 35 is, as we said on Wall Street, not to make buying or selling decisions.

– Do you see the possibility of going short in the Spanish electricity sector? What values ​​do you see best in this context?

The electricity sector is neither for long nor for short, it is normal for it to consolidate because it had been a long time of notable increases and the falls can be a flower of a day. The European banking sector is doing well, the three big Spanish banks such as Banco Santander, BBVA and Caixabank are touching resistance. UniCredit has overcome resistance and is looking for the following resistance up to 11.20 euros. I also like what Société Générale, Intesa Sanpaolo or Deutsche Bank do.

– Brent oil is close to 70 dollars, do you think there is an opportunity in crude oil?

Well, I have been more the evolution of West Texas, but the behavior that they have is very similar. We see that it has already broken resistance, since the March highs were in the area of ​​$ 67.80, but at the close they were at $ 66.20 and now we are at $ 68.27, that is, overcoming resistance that They have not been exceeded since the end of 2019. The next goal would be $ 73 with all the macroeconomic conditions we have.