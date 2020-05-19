Related news

The bearish return has fallen as molten lead on the Spanish stock market. Three financial stocks have taken the brunt of it, suffering a massive setback that has led their charts to new record lows. Banco Santander, Bankia and Sabadell have the dubious honor of logging out at a lower price than ever before.

There were seven values ​​that faced the return of the bears in the area of ​​historical lows. Four have managed to avoid them despite having suffered notable cuts in contributions. The other three have yielded to levels never before seen in the midst of great volatility, since in the first crosses of the session some of them even made comfortable progress.

The most vertical crash of the session has once again been for the Sabadell, which has lost 11.9% this Tuesday, down to 0.273 euros per share. Its previous minimum at the close was 0.287 euros per share. With today’s disaster, its annual accumulated is close to 74% on the Spanish stock market.

Of the 24 analysts who closely monitor its trajectory, only two perceive this drastic decline as a buying opportunity, since the bulk of them (62.5%) opts for maintaining positions. The strategy seems to be in the expects prices closer to 0.49 euros per share where its current consensus target price is located.

The fall has also been sonorous in Bankia, which has sunk 11.1% to 0.808 euros per share. The nationalized entity has deepened its collapse below the euro per share, once again relegated to the ‘penny stock’ category since April began.

The previous historical minimum of the nationalized heir to Caja Madrid it was at 0.8396 euros per share, while analysts find no arguments in their balance sheets to justify eventual rebounds beyond 1.17 euros per unit.

Along with these two most common values ​​of listing lunges, a ‘blue chip’ of the Spanish stock market have crept in among those who on Tuesday suffer new historical lows. Santander Bank on Tuesday, it lost 5.6% of its market capitalization, a much lighter cut than in recent sessions, but enough to send its chart up to the unusual 1,823 euros per share.

Blow to Telefónica

In the wagon of the most punished stocks in this session of return of the bearish investors, Telefónica took the bronze medal with a 9.4% decrease. Such decline is the third most bulky of how many the value has suffered so far in a 2020 in which it already loses 37% of its capitalization.

The shares of the ‘teleco’ have closed at 3.9 euros per share. A level more than painful for its long-term investors, but that it has a small margin against its historical lows at 3,682 euros. The consensus target price for the company is 6.44 euros per share.

This Tuesday, the one chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete has suffered a cut in investment advice from the analysts at Independt Research. Of the 6.8 euros per share in which until now they placed their target price, up to 4.8 euros per title where they now place a ceiling for their quotation.

