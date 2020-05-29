Unicaja Bank This Friday, Jefferies received a slight reduction in its target price of 5% from 0.95 euros per share to 0.90 euros. However, despite this, the American investment firm grants Unicaja, with this target price, the Greater potential for appreciation of all Spanish listed banks in the next twelve months: 84.04%.

The Andalusian entity obtained a net profit of 46 million euros at the end of the first quarter of 2020, 27.5% less than in the same period of 2019 after making a endowment of 25 million for the Covid-19 crisis. Excluding this extraordinary provision, the first quarter result would have amounted to 63 million, with an increase of 0.2% compared to the same period in 2019. The CET-1 quality capital ratio ‘fully loaded’ stands at 15 , 4% and that of total capital at 16.8%, among the highest in the sector.

Beyond Unicaja, among the banks of the Ibex 35 highlights the target price rise forBankinter, the only one of the eight entities, Which achieves 3.70 euros from the previous 3.50. Despite this, Jefferies leaves the entity without potential (-4.09%).

On the other hand, it highlights the potential that the American firm gives to the shares of Bankia 44.14%, up to 1.15 euros per share, despite lowering the valuation by 4.3%.

The entity also sees a journey in the actions of Caixabank (it weighs to lower its target price from 2.30 to 2.10 euros) and gives it a bullish potential of 23.20%; and of Sabadell Bank, which achieves an upward trend in the next twelve months of 24.55% despite lowering its target price by 015 euros. Liberbank It also maintains positive expectations for the coming year with forecasts for an increase in its price of 15.68%.

Within listed Spanish banks, the Worst unemployed are two banks of the Ibex 35:Santander Bank and BBVA. Both have a reduction in their target price and negative potential, specifically that of Banco Santander is -17.85%.

NAMEANALYSIS SIGNATURETARGET PRICEPOTENTIAL (%)Banco SabadellJefferies0.35 (from 0.50 euros) 24.55BankinterJefferies3.70 (from 3.50 euros) -4.09UNICAJAJefferies0.90 (from 0.95 euros) 84.04BankiaJefferies1.15 (from 1.20 euros) 44.14BBVAJefferies2.75 (from 3.10 euros) -2.62CaixabankJefferies2.10 (from 2.30 euros) 23.20LiberbankJefferies0.18 (from 0.19 euros) 15.68Banco SantanderJefferies1.70 (from 1.80 euros) -17.85

