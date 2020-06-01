Avalmadrid and Banco Santander They have expanded the collaboration agreement that they have maintained since 2014 by signing a line of 100 million euros to guarantee entrepreneurs, freelancers and SMEs in Madrid with the aim of supporting and helping this type of business to face the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

As reported, the expansion of the risk limit to 100 million euros is activated to cover the ‘Avalmadrid Trust Plan’, a set of financing and liquidity solutions designed to support the business fabric of the Community of Madrid and try to soften the consequences of the effects caused by the pandemic.

An amount that includes includes the current operations that are endorsed by Avalmadrid at present, which support the self-employed and small companies in the Community of Madrid.

Three lines of action

The initiative includes three lines of action. On the one hand, the ‘Line by your side’ allows SMEs and freelancers who already work with Avalmadrid to benefit from deficiencies in their operations with monthly installments, renewal of lines with expiration dates and the possibility of apply for additional new lines of credit.

Likewise, the Madrid Madrid Liquidity Express Line ’is for new operations of partners or not of Avalmadrid and covers up to 50,000 euros so that the self-employed and SMEs that have been affected by a significant drop in their activity or by the closure of their business can meet their general expenses.

Finally, the ‘Vitamin Line’, designed for medium and long-term operations, includes structural financing actions for investments and treasury, through guarantees, both for four-year loans with a grace period of one year and for working capital operations through the granting of credit policies from one to three years and factoring lines.