Banco Santander accelerates its transformation with the deployment in the cloud of 60% of its technological infrastructure

Banco Santander’s digital transformation is going faster than expected thanks to the fact that more than 60% of its technological infrastructure around the world has already been migrated to the cloud. It is an important milestone that places Santander at the forefront of the large European banks with the highest proportion of technological infrastructure in the cloud. This leap improves processes, enables rapid innovation and is significantly improving service quality.

The Banco Santander cloud platform improves the customer experience thanks to the use of the latest technology, which allows offering innovative services and applications focused on the customer and better response times. For example, ATMs today give an almost immediate response, when before it could take up to 10-20 seconds in some cases. In addition, the bank is now able to offer new functionality to its customers in a matter of hours, when it used to take days.

Banco Santander also uses the cloud for the most disruptive payment services with PaymentNxt, a new autonomous and cloud-native company just created by the bank. Thanks to this technology, PagoNxt is rapidly developing global platforms in a more secure way to provide the best service to customers.

Santander supported its 148 million customers in its European and American markets with access to key financial services during the pandemic thanks to the use of cloud technology. In a matter of days, more than 100,000 employees were able to work from home as if they were in the office. The cloud also helped the bank to cope with the growth of digital activity in 2020 (+ 60%), a trend that continues this year.

The bank’s goal is to complete the process by 2023, which will make Santander a fully digitized bank offering the best digital services supported by a strong network of branch experts.

Dirk marzluf, Global Head of Technology and Operations at Banco Santander, said: “Helping our clients and providing them with the best experience is key for Santander. To achieve this, we are innovating and moving our services to the best cloud platforms. We have performed one of the fastest migrations in the world for a global company, with 200 new servers in the cloud every business day for the last two years. Thanks to this, we are moving forward to become the best open platform for financial services ”.

Santander’s successful cloud platform is built with the best capabilities, both owned by the bank and by providers. Thanks to this, it is innovative, flexible, agile, efficient and guarantees the protection of data and assets. It also provides its 16,500 software developers and engineers with a modern, high-performance environment to build customer-focused applications, while increasing its appeal to attract top talent. For example, last year the bank hired 3,000 engineers, of which about 1,000 were in Spain.

The deployment in the cloud is allowing the bank to advance to become the best financial services platform. This process also reduces the energy consumption of the bank’s technological infrastructure by 70%, which contributes to Santander’s responsible banking objectives.