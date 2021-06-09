Banco Sabadell ranks first in the transparency and fiscal responsibility ranking

The recent European Union agreement, which will oblige multinationals to detail the taxes paid in each country and their presence in tax havens, is excellent news. For the Spanish multinationals, which have been complying with this practice since 2017, it is not a novelty but, rather, a confirmation that the transparency and fiscal responsibility of companies it is going to gain weight and visibility in the future.

Do not forget that in the ranking of corporate tax havens prepared by the Tax Justice Network1 lists four European countries and is in the top 15: the Netherlands (4), Luxembourg (6), Ireland (11) and the United Kingdom (13). Overcoming the resistance of these countries has not been easy and it cannot be ruled out that the obstacles will continue until this agreement enters into force in all its fine print.

As stated in the report, the progress that has taken place during the last seven years in relation to information on responsible taxation is very remarkable. Not only because of the general progress of almost all the companies analyzed in the sample, but also because of the quality of the information of those that occupy the first positions.

Indeed, that only three companies have obtained the qualification of opaque when the first year this label was assigned to thirty of the 35 IBEX companies is a fact that speaks for itself. Likewise, the number of companies classified as transparent has increased from just one to twelve companies.

Although progress, as noted, is considerable, the unfinished business remains the role of the governing body in overseeing these issues. This year the report contains a special section in which we analyze the role of audit committees in the accountability and supervision of fiscal responsibility.