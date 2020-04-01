After the cancellation of the Open Banc Sabadell tennis tournament Due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19, Banco Sabadell has decided to donate the 20,000 caps originally purchased as a gift to its clients and guests to be recycled as mask-screens and thus help health teams in their fight against the pandemic .

The first beneficiaries of this donation will be the hotels thatThey are part of this solidarity initiative that is part of the Hotels Salut project, organized by the Consorci Sanitari and the Gremi d’Hotelers and to which the Cotton House Hotel and the Praktik hotel group in Barcelona have joined.

In Barcelona hotels, more than 200 beds have been set up to house patients suffering from this disease. These will initially receive 1,000 units for recycling. In addition, it is expected that more hotels will join this initiative soon. The recycling will be carried out by Firefighters, Mossos d’Esquadra, volunteers and group workers.

On the other hand, the field hospital set up in pavilions 5, 7 and 9 of Ifema, in Madrid, With a total of up to 1,300 beds in the entire complex, will be the beneficiary of an initial shipment of 2,000 units for recycling as protective masks for healthcare personnel. In this case, the recycling of the caps will be carried out by volunteers from the companies Expoplac and MadeInBox, from the same city.

Banco Sabadell will gradually materialize the donation of the 20,000 units, both to the aforementioned entities and to the various hotels and institutions that will join this solidarity initiative in the coming days.

