Banco Sabadell delivers the solidarity ‘aces’ to the Probitas Foundation and the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital

04/24/2021 at 3:09 PM CEST

The CEO of Banco Sabadell, César González-Bueno, has given the Probitas Foundation and the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital the corresponding money from the aces or direct service points registered so far in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. In total, 40,000 euros have been raised, for which each entity has received 20,000 euros with the aim of supporting research and development of treatment against Covid-19 and improving access to health for the most vulnerable people.

During the delivery ceremony, César González-Bueno highlighted that with this solidarity initiative “Banco Sabadell wants to do its bit of recognition to those who are dedicated to others, helping in such a focused and dedicated way as the Probitas Foundation and the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital do. At a time when society in general is much more supportive due to the pandemic & rdquor ;.

For his part, Dr. Bonaventura Clotet, Head of the Infectious Diseases Service of the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital has assured that “this award will allow us to continue advancing in the knowledge of something that is still unknown and that is the persistent Covid with post-Covid syndrome. We have seen that it affects many organs, people who have breathing problems, kidney problems and all this needs a lot of research & rdquor ;.

In this sense, Dr. Marta Segú, general director of Fundación Probitas, highlighted that “with this award we are going to help exactly 68 vulnerable children so that they can have a nutritious meal a day and we can fight against child poverty. Due to Covid-19 it has increased dramatically, and thanks to this help and awareness from Banco Sabadell I hope that other companies will join together to raise awareness in Society & rdquor ;.

Since 2008, more than 40 organizations have benefited from the Aces Solidarios, an initiative that has accumulated more than 280,000 euros since then.

Beneficiary entities of the Aces Solidarios 2021 Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital

Entity that provides highly complex health care and a reference center in teaching and research of the Covid. The destination of the donation will be for the research and development of treatments and prevention programs for Covid-19.

Probitas Foundation

Organization aimed at improving access to health, understood in a comprehensive sense, of vulnerable people. In a context in which the pandemic has aggravated the situation of child poverty, the purpose of the donation will be to guarantee a healthy and nutritious meal a day, as well as socio-educational and emotional support, for minors at social risk in a protected environment through of dining scholarships.