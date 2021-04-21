Banco Sabadell celebrates the thirteenth edition of the Aces Solidarios

04/21/2021 at 11:52 AM CEST

The Chairman of Banco Sabadell, Josep Oliu, has participated this afternoon in the presentation of the Aces Solidarios, an initiative by which the entity donates 50 euros for each ace (or serve point) that the players score during the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell – Conde de Godó Trophy, tournament which is celebrating its 68th edition this year and of which the entity is the main sponsor.

On behalf of the foundations that will benefit, Dr. Marta Segú, general director of Fundación Probitas, together with Nuria Martin, patron of the entity, and Dr. Jordi Ara, manager of the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital, accompanied by Dr. Bonaventura Clotet, head of the Infectious Diseases Service of the hospital.

During your parliament, Josep Oliu He highlighted that this act “is part of Banco Sabadell’s commitment to society. The importance of this initiative is not so much the economic contribution as its ability to serve as a shuttle to publicize the organizations with which we collaborate each year, which dedicate so much effort to the well-being of society & rdquor ;.

The representatives of the entities that this year will receive the collection of the aces, have explained the actions they carry out in their organizations and have also thanked Banco Sabadell for the initiative. All the representatives have agreed in highlighting the importance for them of the gesture and the support that it supposes to their work.

Marta Segú has reviewed the milestones of the year of the Probitas Foundation and added that this contribution “will help us to spread our work and have more synergies with other entities.” For its part, Jordi Ara has valued the work of the Trias i Pujol hospital teams during these months of pandemic and thanked Banco Sabadell for help: “We have tried to shine a light on research and innovation on a disease that has impressed us, and we are very happy to that from the outside you have also seen it “.

In his words of thanks, Dr. Bonaventura Clotet stressed that “never before have we been so quick to generate knowledge and share it” and added that the help of Aces Solidarios “gives us visibility and is important, because with the contributions of all we hope to end this pandemic soon, return to hugs and above all anticipating new pandemics “.

The average number of aces that are counted in each edition of the Open stands at 470. The maximum figure was registered in 2008, with 634, and the minimum, in 2011, with 313. Since 2008, more than 40 entities have benefited from the more than 280,000 euros raised.

Entities benefiting from Aces Solidarios 2021

Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital

Entity that provides highly complex health care and reference center in teaching and research of the Covid. The destination of the donation will be for the research and development of treatments and prevention programs for Covid-19.

Probitas Foundation

Organization aimed at improving access to health, understood in a comprehensive sense, of vulnerable people. In a context in which the pandemic has aggravated the situation of child poverty, the purpose of the donation will be to guarantee a healthy and nutritious meal a day, as well as socio-educational and emotional support, for minors at social risk in a protected environment through of dining scholarships.