Banco Sabadell, ArcelorMittal, Mediaset and Atresmedia

Related news

The selective Spanish marks new annual highs and returns to close to 9,000 points, a level that is key for today’s session although it is true that resistance per technician is at 9,050 points.

In fact, a failure to attack the 9,000 points can bring with it another sharp turn like last Tuesday which could lead to big problems if we lose 8,800 points.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

What should you invest in according to your age ?:

1) Banco Sabadell: It continues very strong towards its goal of 0.62 euros, a level that it should reach without problems unless there is a more severe collection of benefits that takes the 0.55 euros ahead.

2) ArcelorMittal: Everything ready to break the 26 euros at ArcelorMittal and with them activate a new target at 27.95 euros. For this, we will need two consecutive closings above 236 euros and that they will not be lost again.

3) Mediaset: Sets new yearly highs and now we have to wait to see a second close above 5.70 euros to trust the next target at 6.19 euros.

4) Atresmedia: We finally see closing prices above 4.17 euros and now we only need the confirmation to be able to conclude that we are going to see the 4.40 euros.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches