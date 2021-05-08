Banco Sabadell, ArcelorMittal, Logista and Acerinox

Related news

The selective Spanish marks new annual highs and returns to close to 9,000 points, a level that is key for today’s session although it is true that resistance per technician is at 9,050 points.

In fact, a failure to attack the 9,000 points can bring with it another sharp turn like last Tuesday which could lead to big problems if we lose 8,800 points.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.



1) Banco Sabadell: Unstoppable towards his goal of 0.62 euros, a level that it should reach without problems unless there is a more severe collection of benefits that takes the 0.575 euros ahead. However, due to its proximity, we will have to be very attentive to what happens in today’s session.

2) ArcelorMittal: Break the 26 euros and all you need to think about the 27.95 euros is to see a weekly closing above 26 by way of confirmation.

3) Logistician: Sets new yearly highs and now we need to see another close above 17.56 euros to be able to think of 18.27 euros as the next goal.

4) Acerinox: New annual maximums for the value of which expect a second close above 12 euros to be able to think of 12.48 as the next objective and if it exceeds them by 12.93 euros.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches