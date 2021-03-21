Banco Popular’s assets grew 16.5% in 2020 and amounted to RD $ 556,855 million

Banco Popular announced its financial results at the annual shareholders’ meeting, in which it reported on its growth, the maintenance of the health of its loan portfolio, important improvements in efficiency, adequate solvency and liquidity, overcoming the complex health and safety scenario. economic, product of COVID-19.

The president of the Bank’s Board of Directors, Marino Espinal, in his report to the assembly, indicated that, from a quantitative point of view, the bank’s total assets ended 2020 at RD $ 556,855 million, showing a growth of 16.5 % compared to the end of the previous year.

The net loan portfolio resulted in a balance of RD $ 340,143 million, experiencing an increase in credit facilities of RD $ 25,117 million and 8%, in percentage terms, an increase that was mainly directed towards productive activities that helped maintain dynamism of the economy in a complex period.

In that order, the total deposits captured ended the year with a balance of RD $ 436,670 million, registering an increase of RD $ 55,065 million compared to the end of 2019, for a growth of 14.4%.

Espinal indicated that these financial achievements were obtained by maintaining a high level of solvency, which exceeds the minimum limit required by current regulations, with a technical equity of RD $ 64,265 million.

He pointed out that the net financial margin was RD $ 28,045 million and that the provisions for recorded loans allowed the bank to maintain the quality of the assets and conclude with a past due portfolio ratio of 1.19% of the gross portfolio, with a provision coverage of 252.41%.

Regarding the gross profits for the year, it was noted that they resulted in RD $ 12,343 million and once discounted RD $ 2,776 million corresponding to the payment of income tax, they remained in net profits of RD $ 9,567 million.

The executive said that, as a result of the fiscal year presented, the risk agencies Fitch Ratings and Feller-Rate once again ratified the solvency ratings that they grant to Popular with AA + (dom), with a stable long-term outlook.

The report to the Board of Directors also highlighted that, during the past year, the Popular significantly expanded the functionalities of the Popular App, with innovative solutions that facilitate the day-to-day life of customers, including the deposit of checks, to be able to request a digital token, book a shift or prior appointment to avoid waiting or use QR Payments for transfers.

Also, as part of the digital transformation and migration strategy, the new functionality was launched to request loans, quickly and easily, through the Popular App, without the need to visit an office.

In addition, the bank continued to advance its robotics strategy, implementing in 2020 a pilot to robotize loan disbursements to a single signature, which is being extended this year to all facilities.

In terms of sustainable products, through the Hazte Eco responsible business initiative, Popular innovated with the launch of Popular Green Leasing, a type of financial leasing to promote sustainable mobility and clean energy, unique in the market.

At the meeting, the appointment of Manuel Jiménez, Christopher Paniagua and Manuel Alejandro Grullón Hernández as members of the Bank’s Board of Directors was ratified, forming Group III; Likewise, the election of Cynthia Vega, as a new member of the Council, was approved for a period of one year.

In addition, Miguel Lueje Cheas, as account commissioner, and Mario Saviñón Mera, as alternate commissioner, were appointed for a period of two fiscal years.