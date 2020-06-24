After the weekend bang against the government’s initiative to expropriate Vicentin, he National Bank appeared as a plaintiff in the criminal case investigating loans to the agro-export company.

In February, the Nation opened a internal summary to investigate the participation of its employees who, in different degrees of responsibility, intervened in granting credits to Vicentin for some 18,500 million pesos. While the investigation progresses and the Government maintains the idea of ​​expropriation of the company, the Bank presented itself this Tuesday as a plaintiff in the criminal case by the federal judge, Julián Ercolini, and the prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita.

At the same time it was determined that, while the investigation is ongoing, there are Four managers who participated in the granting of the loans were separated from their positions. As Telam sources informed, it is the general manager, Juan José Fragati; Credit Risk Manager, Susana Ojeda; the deputy general manager of Corporate Banking, Martín González; and the legal manager, Carlos Lo Turco.

« The objective of the presentation is that the bank can have access to the cause and, in this way, determine if there was an affectation of the patrimony and know the responsibilities of the authorities that were part of this possible crime, » they specified from the Nation after submit the writing via email at the request of the owner of the entity, Eduardo Hecker.

Although with the internal investigation opened months before, it had been decided that no one would be removed from his post until the guilt of the directors was reliably verified, the recent movements changed the panorama. The advance of the Government with the intervention of Vicentin and the civil case that is being processed in Santa Fe by the bankruptcy for a debt of USD 1,350 million with the Nation, other banks and agricultural producers, accelerated the request for the license of four managers .

The first opinion of the case, issued in February by the public prosecutor Pollicita, included the imputation of the president of Vicentín, Gustavo Nardelli, of Alberto Padoan, another executive from the agro-export company, and the former head of Banco Nación, Javier González Fraga.

Precisely, González Fraga was denounced at the end of January by the lawyer and president of the Foundation for Peace, Fernando Míguez, who at the same time also pointed against other officials for the crime of defrauding for the loans granted to the agro-exporter, after a report produced by Claudio Lozano, current director of the entity, who analyzed the state of the company in recent years and the debt process with the Nation.

« It exceeded the limits to which it could access depending on the regulations, » Lozano said in the document, noting that in any case he obtained a refinance without making the corresponding cancellations to readapt.

Meanwhile, he stressed that according to the available information, the financial crisis in Vicentin is not justified, which he indicated as the main contributor to Mauricio Macri’s presidential campaign with $ 13,500,000. The report maintains that the failure of the cereal company began « almost simultaneously with the election of the PASO and the defeat of Macri. »

According to reports from national government officials, Vicentin’s debt reaches $ 99,345 million or USD 1,400 million in total. As of February 10, the company owed $ 99,345,263,086.50 to 2,638 different creditors. Within this, it details that Banco Nación, the main individual creditor, has credits of $ 18,182,297,617. The total debt reported by Vicentin is made up of local and foreign bank creditors and also predominantly local commercial creditors.

In another report prepared by Lozano, the third on the Vicentin topic, it was detailed that among the creditors, 37 financial entities stand out that concentrate the majority amount of the debt ($ 63,962 million); and on the other, there are 1,895 producers who have debts for $ 25,657 million pesos, as the largest group.

In the middle of those two extremes, meanwhile, we also count companies related to the company itself such as Diferol and Vicentin Paraguay, two controlled companies, and Renova, a related company. They combine between all these credits $ 5,428 million.

Lozano places special emphasis on Vicentin’s debts with related companies and its own shareholders, which is common in business groups made up of several firms, but which reveal an important change of focus in the official view of the company’s drop in payments, previously focused more than anything on the assistance of Banco Nación, which due to its volume was the subject of criticism.

« These are creditors that are part of the same conglomerate that is in preventive bankruptcy. It is not a minor mass in the total debt, it is $ 5,428 million, which represents 5.5% of the total debt under bankruptcy. In the same way and as also remarkable data, 98 creditors appear who are shareholders of the company, ”says Lozano. In other words, the owners of Vicentin demand debts from their own company. Almost worthy of a García Márquez story, ”he commented.