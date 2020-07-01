Tuesday night Famsa Bank It was ranked as one of the main trends on Twitter in Mexico because it became official that the savings and banking institution will close its doors because it will start the liquidation process.

This is how the Banco de México (Banxico) and the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) consequently, the financial authorities decided to revoke its license as a multiple banking institution for inappropriate actions.

In that sense, they detailed that they detected that the bank had carried out operations and credits above the regulatory limits, among other actions that put at risk the interests of savers and financial stability.

« After an orderly, coordinated and transparent process of review by the financial authorities, today the Governing Board of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) notified Banco Ahorro Famsa of the revocation of its license, due to inappropriate risk management, operations and credits granted to related parties of the group above the regulatory limits, improper records in said operations, and recurring non-compliance with various regulatory provisions, « the organizations said in a statement.

Therefore, it was detailed that from now on, the financial company takes control of the Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings (IPAB) to start the settlement process.

The objective, as reported by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SCHP), is to protect the 580 thousand 774 bank savers with balance in their accounts, which are protected by IPAB.

In this sense, they detailed that the affected clients will be able to recover their savings through the portal of the institute’s payment portal or by calling the telephone number (55) 7100-0000, where they will be attended and all their doubts will be resolved.

In this way, one more bank brand begins to disappear. It should be noted that Banco Ahorro Famsa had 14 years of operating in the Mexican market and, at the end of last March, the bank had one million 458 thousand 314 deposit accounts, of which were active only 500 thousand 428 accounts, which would be the object of the IPAB to pay them the deposit insurance that amounts to 400 thousand Udis, or around two million 500 thousand pesos, as revealed by CNBV data.

Starts the liquidation process of Banco Ahorro Famsa, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple https://t.co/6XinNF8n2D – Banco de México (@Banxico) July 1, 2020

