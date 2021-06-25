Banco de México surprises the market with rate hike: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Banco de México unexpectedly raised its key rate for the first time since 2018 amid fears that high inflation could threaten the rebound in the economy. The increase of a quarter of a point to 4.25% responded to a rise in inflation that was believed to be temporary. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected the bank to keep the rate at 4%. Banxico’s inflation target is 3%, plus or minus one percentage point. Traders are now betting more aggressive increases are ahead, with the first rise of a quarter point in August.

