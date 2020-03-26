Banco Azteca requires clients to advance payments before branch closings | Instagram

Unlike other banks that have taken measures to benefit their clients, the Azteca Bank It has decided to demand advance payments of debts since it plans to close branches due to the coronavirus.

Due to the pandemic in which the entire world is submerged and among them Mexico, several businesses have chosen to take measures to protect your workers and even their own clients.

It seems that unlike Banortewhat are you thinking about Your clients to the point of deferring their payments for four months so that they are not affected due to the coronavirus.

It may interest you: Coronavirus, Mexico in phase 3 from April 19, says AMLO

For his part Ricardo Salinas Pliego owner of Banco Azteca according to the publications that have appeared on Twitter, the bank does the opposite for its clientele because “so as not to be affected” You are requiring people who have debt with your bank to advance their debt payments.

Although the authorities in Mexico They have recommended that families stay at home, for many workers who live a day it is impossible because they depend on the day’s salary to survive.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

At the moment Mexico is in phase two, it is expected that for the April 19th We are already entering phase three, which is where the greatest increase in contagion will be seen and it is likely that the health system will be saturated by the cases that must be attended to.

To avoid or make these measures a bit shallow, it is essential that families protect themselves in their homes and that they avoid leaving their homes as much as possible.

It is evident that many stores and shops they will close their doors the next few days in order to avoid contagion between its workers and its own clients, one of them is the mentioned Banco Azteca.

Read also: Known Influencer performs the Coronavirus Challenge and is infected

.