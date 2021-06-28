Banco Azteca, ready to sell Bitcoin in Mexico? | Tec Review

The cryptocurrency revolution is accelerating and one of the largest banks is about to bid Bitcoin in Mexico.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of Banco Azteca, announced on his Twitter account that they are already preparing to accept this new digital currency and even recommended buying more of these currencies and not selling them.

#Bitcoin is a good way to diversify your investment portfolio and I think that any investor should start studying about cryptocurrencies and their future. At @BancoAzteca we are working to bring them to our clients and continue promoting freedom 😌😎 pic.twitter.com/bZ51FB2vKw – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) June 27, 2021

The future of Bitcoin in Mexico

Ricardo Salinas Pliego is worth $ 15.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In previous weeks, El Salvador became the first country to announce that it will accept bitcoin as a bargaining chip.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and the banks themselves have said that it is a path to explore.

“Yes we have had, through the ABM, conversations with the different regulators, in particular with the Bank of Mexico and, since clearly today the signal is that cryptocurrencies, for the moment will not be and it is not seen that in the near future, cryptocurrencies are a game changer; a bargaining chip as a legal tender, ”he recently said Saniel becker, president of the ABM.

The ups and downs of cryptocurrencies

Last week Bitcoin suffered another setback, this time, by Chinese authorities, from the Sichuan province, where they ordered the closure of 26 mines, which put an end to more than 90% of the capacity of extraction of bitcoins of the Asian giant .

China maintains a ban on virtual currency transaction activities since 2017.

They argue that “they disrupt the normal economic and financial order and create risks of illegal cross-border transfers of assets,” according to the People’s Bank of China.

Despite that country’s ban, Asian mining feeds almost 80% of the world’s cryptocurrency trade, so the ban caused Bitcoin to plummet by more than 10%.

And since Sichuan province represents one of the largest mining bases in the country, the price plunged to $ 32,309 after hitting a record close to $ 65,000 in April. (Expansion)