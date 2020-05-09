Banana Tea: Benefits for Better Sleep | Unsplash

Banana is one of the few fruits that has a sweet enough flavor that is liked by the palate of several people. If you are a person who has trouble sleeping, due to stress or anxiety caused by quarantine, this is a perfect home remedy.

One of the benefits of juices and in this case, of teas, is that we can obtain the benefits of the ingredients naturally and without altering our body with strong painkillers or relaxers.

Insomnia can affect our body, causing health problems. Banana is a way to combat insomnia because it contains tryptophan, an amino acid that helps stimulate serotonin and melatonin, which are the hormones in charge of our sleep.

Banana Cinnamon Tea Benefits

One of the main benefits of this tea is that it has high amounts of potassium and magnesium that help us to relax and anxiety. That is why the banana is an excellent option for those moments of anxiety to eat, due to the sweetness, it eliminates cravings and is completely filling.

On the other hand, its second ingredient, cinnamon, is an excellent sugar regulator. Ironically, despite being a sweet drink, it helps regulate blood sugar levels and cravings again, essential to include in the diet.

How do I make banana cinnamon tea?

Ingredients

1 banana

1 pinch of cinnamon powder

1 liter of water

Preparation method

Wash the banana with everything and the peel, removing the ends. Boil the liter of water, add the banana pieces and let them boil for 15 minutes and remove from the heat. When serving yourself in a cup, remember to add the pinch of cinnamon. Drink the tea an hour before bed and you will see the changes.

.