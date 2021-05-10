Banana peel has impressive uses and properties, don’t throw it away! | Life

Throwing the banana skin is a mistake and we are going to explain why. Although you have thought your whole life that it is a waste, it is actually a very versatile element with impressive uses and properties. Take advantage of it for your benefit!

If you have some knowledge of nutrition, it is not necessary for us to tell you that the skin of many fruits and vegetables offers you many health benefits. The peel of many foods is widely used in cooking, as is the case with the peel of orange and lemon, but we are not used to using the peel of other foods.

This is what happens, for example, with the banana peel. Although it is edible, few people eat it or incorporate it as an ingredient in their recipes, which is a big mistake because it has many properties.

Next we will explain why you should not throw away the banana peel and what uses you can give it:

It’s loaded with nutrients. The banana peel is an important source of dietary fiber, and it also stands out for its content of inulin, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6 and B12, phenolics, carotenoids and polyphenols. It can be eaten well washed, both raw and cooked. You can prepare it boiled in water to make an infusion, mix it with fruit smoothies or cook it with water and sugar to incorporate it into sweet recipes. Care your skin. It is an effective element to care for and protect your skin. If you rub it on your face, it has an illuminating, moisturizing and anti-wrinkle effect, and favors the disappearance of acne marks. In addition, putting it on the eyes helps reduce puffiness. On the other hand, its antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties allow it to relieve sunburns, insect bites or the symptoms of hives. Protect your hair. The antioxidants present in banana skin neutralize free radicals, allowing your hair to be stronger, healthier and shinier.

Looks after your teeth. The banana peel has antibacterial properties. A study reveals that it is effective in killing two of the bacteria that cause periodontal disease, such as A. actinomycetemcomitans and P. gingivalis. Additionally, other studies suggest that rubbing it against teeth helps whiten them. Polishes objects. Rub the banana skin against leather shoes or flatware to polish and shine them. Fertilize your plants. The banana peel is an excellent fertilizer for your plants. You can use them to make homemade compost and it can also work as a fertilizer.