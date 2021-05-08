Banana in hand, Daniella Chávez shows off charms and passes a recipe

Banana in hand, Daniella Chávez shows charms and passes recipe | INSTAGRAM

On many occasions we have been able to see attractive videos of Daniella Chávez, the beautiful Chilean model that he cannot pamper his loyal audience with his highly shareable content and he really tries very hard to keep them happy.

On this occasion the young woman decided to record a video With his cell phone that became very fun and at the same time attractive, because he was holding a banana with his hand, while he peeled it off and told us that he was about to share some healthy recipes for breakfast.

At the same time the girl’s charms were the center of attention Well, he was right in front of the camera while she made some suggestive movements that made some of her fans ball in the creativity and imagination.

This video appears to have been created by the Chilean influencer with that purpose causing a bit of grace and at the same time about the fans caught some hidden messages in the clip, although it really could have been all something everyday and that she may not have realized.

At the moment we can only continue to enjoy your great beauty and sympathy because apart from being a beautiful model, she is also a very funny girl with a very sweet personality who cares about those who follow her.

In fact, she also posted several videos and her stories where she is giving us advice to love ourselves as we are and to help us improve our self-esteem or at least the people who need it, she knows that many women who follow her have some problems of insecurities and she seeks to help them in this way.

Although of course she lives in her luxurious apartment in Miami, Florida, with a personal gym, enough money to be able to do her diets easily and is in one of her best moments in her modeling career, but for that very reason is that she wants them to seek be able to live as she strive to achieve it.

In Show News we will continue to watch and rescue its best content, so that you do not miss it at any time and you can enjoy it on any occasion and also share it with your friends to present the beauty of the young woman or be inspired by some of her advice .