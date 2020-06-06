Banana and baking soda mask to remove impurities | Unsplash

Skin care is an issue of importance to women, despite being in quarantine and not having access to a facial we can resort to home and natural remedies to carry out our beauty routine for beautiful and smooth skinDespite the great variety of cosmetics, there is nothing better than natural ingredients.

And as we well know, that the best of the home remedies for the skin are the masks, of which they are based on natural ingredients where we can obtain the benefits such as vitamins and mineralsIt is an easy and fast way to obtain the results that we expect from expensive treatments.

As in the case of acne, despite going through adolescence, if you do not take proper care, women can continue to suffer sequelae on their faces such as blackheads, acne marks, and outbreaks due to hormonal changes, sun exposure, etc. Banana mask is one of the effective remedies for exfoliation and acne treatment naturally.

How to make a mask of banana, turmeric and baking soda?

Ingredients

1 banana

2.5 g of baking soda

2.5 g turmeric

Water

Preparation method

To start making the banana mask it is necessary to use a bowl and start crushing the banana until you get a paste, add the baking soda along with the turmeric and stir until you get a homogeneous mixture, in case the paste is very dry You can add a few drops of water to facilitate the application.

Recommendations for use

It is recommended to apply this mask with a facial brush to massage all over the face, in addition to exfoliating the skin with the masks, once the massages and exfoliation have been carried out, let it rest for 15 minutes and clean your face with warm water, then apply moisturizer on your face.

