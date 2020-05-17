Through a statement, Citibanamex announced to its customers that it will make improvements to the Mobile banking, so these may not be available to your customers.

Such maintenance adjustment – which seeks to improve the system – will affect the Mobile Banking service from this Saturday at 23:00 to 06:00 on Sunday.

Banamex warns that its Mobile Banking will be out. | Photo: Reforma

“As an alternative, you can carry out your operations through BancaNet. We appreciate your understanding,” indicates the Bank.

Some of the Banamex Mobile Banking services:

Check card and account balances

Check rewards

Consult promotions and exclusive offers

Branch location

Check balance and maturity date of promissory note

Pay Citibanamex credit cards

Pay cards from other banks and stores such as Liverpool and Palacio de Hierro

Pay for services such as CFE, Telmex, Izzi, among others.

Pay federal taxes

Make transfers to own accounts

Make transfers to other Citibanamex accounts

Make transfers to other banks

Dear Customer:

The option that the bank gives to its clients, who need to make a movement between 23:00 on this Saturday until 06:00 on Sunday, is to use Banca Net, which offers all the above services, only from a computer, not from the cell phone.

