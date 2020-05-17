Through a statement, Citibanamex announced to its customers that it will make improvements to the Mobile banking, so these may not be available to your customers.

Such maintenance adjustment – which seeks to improve the system – will affect the Mobile Banking service from this Saturday at 23:00 to 06:00 on Sunday.

Banamex warns that its Mobile Banking will be out. | Photo: Reforma

“As an alternative, you can carry out your operations through BancaNet. We appreciate your understanding,” indicates the Bank.

Some of the Banamex Mobile Banking services:

Check card and account balances
 Check rewards
 Consult promotions and exclusive offers
 Branch location
 Check balance and maturity date of promissory note
 Pay Citibanamex credit cards
 Pay cards from other banks and stores such as Liverpool and Palacio de Hierro
 Pay for services such as CFE, Telmex, Izzi, among others.
 Pay federal taxes
 Make transfers to own accounts
 Make transfers to other Citibanamex accounts
 Make transfers to other banks

The option that the bank gives to its clients, who need to make a movement between 23:00 on this Saturday until 06:00 on Sunday, is to use Banca Net, which offers all the above services, only from a computer, not from the cell phone.

