Through a statement, Citibanamex announced to its customers that it will make improvements to the Mobile banking, so these may not be available to your customers.
Such maintenance adjustment – which seeks to improve the system – will affect the Mobile Banking service from this Saturday at 23:00 to 06:00 on Sunday.
Banamex warns that its Mobile Banking will be out. | Photo: Reforma
“As an alternative, you can carry out your operations through BancaNet. We appreciate your understanding,” indicates the Bank.
Some of the Banamex Mobile Banking services:
Check card and account balances
Check rewards
Consult promotions and exclusive offers
Branch location
Check balance and maturity date of promissory note
Pay Citibanamex credit cards
Pay cards from other banks and stores such as Liverpool and Palacio de Hierro
Pay for services such as CFE, Telmex, Izzi, among others.
Pay federal taxes
Make transfers to own accounts
Make transfers to other Citibanamex accounts
Make transfers to other banks
Dear Customer:
We inform you that we will make an improvement in the Mobile Banking systems today, Saturday, May 16, 11:00 P.M. until 6:00 a.m. Sunday May 17. As an alternative, you can carry out your operations through BancaNet. We appreciate your understanding. pic.twitter.com/SYkCSmfJ7H
– Citibanamex Contact (@ContactoCitibmx)
May 16, 2020
The option that the bank gives to its clients, who need to make a movement between 23:00 on this Saturday until 06:00 on Sunday, is to use Banca Net, which offers all the above services, only from a computer, not from the cell phone.
