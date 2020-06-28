Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

In recent weeks in the United States, a movement has been growing that fights against racism. This has led to a conversation about various symbols of American culture. One of them is the flag of the Confederate States of America, which has been adopted by some racist groups. This is why they decided to ban it in the Forza series.

Through a post on their Twitter account dedicated to supporting the community, Turn 10 Studios explained that their goal is to create a “safe, firm, inclusive and enjoyable” space for the entire community. One step to achieve this is to remove symbols related to racist groups.

“Our goal is to create a safe, secure, inclusive and enjoyable experience for all of our players. From now on, the use of the Confederate flag in any car or under any circumstances will be categorized as ‘notorious iconography’ in our guidelines and will result in a banning, ”the company explained.

This means that the Confederate flag is already in the same group as various hate symbols. Another forbidden iconography in this game are the swastikas; the flag of the rising sun; and the runic insignia of the Schutzstaffel.

Forza isn’t the only motorsport product that banned the Confederate flag

It is important to note that Forza Motorsport is not the only motorsport product that banned the Confederate flag.

In fact, the Turn 10 Studios decision comes weeks after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag at all its events and races. This as a movement of solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement.

