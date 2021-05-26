ban all types of cryptocurrency mining due to high electricity consumption

The last few weeks have not been exactly the best for Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies in general. A series of falls in value at a general level have caused a cascade effect. Reason? There are several, although one of them was the changes that China made in its regulation. Now Iran seems to be going the same way.

According to Reuters, Iran will temporarily ban Bitcoin mining for four months and other cryptocurrencies. The reason is the same why China has banned it or why Tesla has stopped accepting it as a form of payment: electricity consumption.

No more power outages

That Bitcoin has gained relevance in a country as remote as Iran is no coincidence, it is saving money. The country’s electricity grid, being subsidized by the State, is one of the cheapest in the world. If the mining of cryptocurrencies requires something, it is electricity, so it is not at all strange to find cryptocurrency farms and farms in Iran.

This is a problem that has been going on for a while. In 2019, for example, the authorities seized a series of mining machines. On the other hand, at the beginning of this year the State already warned that the mining of Bitcoin was causing blackouts at the national level.

Now that summer is approaching and there is more energy consumption, Iran has decided ban Bitcoin mining for four months. As announced by President Hassan Rouhani, mining is prohibited until September 22 in order to avoid power cuts in the country.

Having said that, not everyone agrees that the problem with the power grid is Bitcoin. Opponents of the Iranian government indicate that these power outages are often due to an outdated, faulty electrical network without sufficient power to supply the population.

Bitcoin mining has been one of Iran’s “reliefs” in recent years. Relief in dealing with sanctions from the West, especially from the United States. Mining has allowed them to generate hundreds of millions of dollars (almost 5% of all Bitcoin comes from the Middle Eastern country), without having to depend on external countries.

Via | Reuters