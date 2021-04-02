Bam Adebayo reacts to altercation with Draymond Green

Draymond green and the Golden State Warriors fell before Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat on Thursday night, but it wasn’t before the two went head-to-head.

Green is one of the kings of mental warfare in the NBA And, as young players become veterans in the league, they begin to discover different ways to gain an advantage over their opponents, both physically and psychologically.

On Thursday night, 23-year-old Adebayo made an effort to give 31-year-old Green a taste of his own medicine. In the second quarter, Draymond green he scored a basket while Duncan Robinson fouled him, then flexed and screamed in celebration. Adebayo stopped Green’s celebration and began an exchange of words.

Dray flexed on the Heat and Bam wasn’t with it 😳 pic.twitter.com/srU50BOEJn – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2021

“I was just trying to get him out of his free throw routine, just trying to manipulate the game. He did hit the free kick though, but if you look at the tape, he later said to me, ‘Man, I always do that. I was like, ‘I was just trying to make you miss the free throw. I don’t really care if you do it or not. ‘

Since Green took the free kick, Adebayo’s experiment of getting into Green’s head was a failure, but it was worth a try on the young star’s part. Adebayo spoke about the respect he has for Green.

“He’s one of those guys. Once he gets it going and starts talking, he doesn’t stop, so I have great respect for that man. It does all the little things that help you win. That doesn’t show up on the stat sheet or until you watch the movie. Sometimes you have to realize that you are going back and forth with a three-time champion. “