Bam Adebayo: “I deserve to be the Defender of the Year”

The end of the season is approaching and that can only mean one thing: that the NBA begins to elucidate who will be the winners of his different awards. With the MVP presiding over the table, the Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player or Defender of the Year begin to generate tensions in the NBA.

It is the case of this last trophy that has prompted the latest statements from Bam Adebayo, the center of Miami Heat, who considers himself the clear winner of the trophy, although confirming that they will not give it to him for who he is. Opinions about it?