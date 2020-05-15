Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia opened their common borders at midnight, creating the first “travel bubble” within the European Union in an attempt to reactivate economies shaken by the coronavirus pandemic.

Drivers cross reopened border between Lithuania and Latvia 05/15/2020 REUTERS / Ints Kalnins

A dozen Estonian border guards removed all signs that directed vehicles to stop at the border and gathered on the shoulder to share coffee and cake.

“We have this little celebration because now the border has opened up again,” border agent Martin Maestule told . on Friday shortly after midnight, when the first cars passed on the region’s main reopened road.

Citizens and residents of the three sparsely populated Baltic nations are now free to travel within the region, but anyone coming from outside has to isolate themselves for 14 days.

“The Baltic Travel Bubble is an opportunity for business to reopen, and a ray of hope indicating to people that life is returning to normal,” said Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis in a statement.

The Baltic opened at a time when the EU executive is trying to induce its 27 member countries to reopen international borders and reactivate travel more comprehensively, but with security measures, such as requiring people to wear masks on planes.

New coronavirus infections in the three Baltic republics have reduced dramatically, and none of them reported more than a dozen new cases on Thursday. Authorities have been easing confinements since late April.

