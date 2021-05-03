Baltasar Revolt, the electric racing car made in Spain

Enlarge

ACD May 03, 2021

Under the name of Baltasar Revolt, comes an interesting project for an electric racing car that can also be used on a day-to-day basis.

The main brands are developing electric cars with the main objective of manufacturing sustainable cars for drivers’ day-to-day lives. This is not the case of the Spanish start-up Baltasar, which has taken a different path: it has created an electric for competition; his name, Baltasar Revolt.

Just introduced, the Baltasar Revolt is a battery-electric race car that can legally drive on the street, although it is not, a priori, the most comfortable, because of the position of its seat, very similar to that of a Formula 1 car.

Baltasar Revolt, for the circuit and for the road

6 photos At high speeds, the Revolt should run for 40 minutes

Enlarge

And it is that the natural habitat of the Revolt is, without a doubt, the circuit, where it should excel given some of its specifications. The car weighs just under 800 kilos (771, exactly) and is combined with a power of 500 hp and a torque of 1,000 Nm thanks to its two independent electric motors on the rear axle.

This gives the potential driver of the Baltasar Revolt a blazing acceleration of 0 to 100 km / h in less than 2.5 secondsAccording to the company, which has not mentioned what its top speed is.

According to the company itself, most of the weight is due to the battery pack, which alone weighs 250 kilos and is oriented horizontally behind the seats. Baltasar has not announced the capacity, but notes that it is a range of more than 500 kilometers possible at legal speeds street. On the track, and at high speeds, the Revolt should run for 40 minutes before needing to be charged.

How much do electric car repairs cost?

Regarding the cargo, just five minutes to add 100 kilometers of autonomy. This is possible thanks to a 700-volt electrical system, according to Baltasar. The person in charge of the battery is the also Spanish Millor. Both companies were founded by Baltasar López, who has also created a charging technology company by the name of Enchufing.